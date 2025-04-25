Wells Fargo: Nearly 40% of Americans Have Secret Financial Dreams (Plus 4 Ways To Get Closer To Achieving Them)

Do you dream of one day buying a vacation home in Italy? Or perhaps retiring when you’re 45 (rather than waiting until you’re old enough to collect Social Security)? Have you kept these dreams to yourself out of fear that they won’t come true or you’ll be ridiculed for them?

If so, you’re not alone.

Wells Fargo’s 2025 Money Study found that almost 4 in 10 Americans (39%) have secret financial dreams. Of those people who have a secret dream, 43% said the reason they don’t share that dream with others is because they think it’s not achievable.

If your financial dreams feel impossible, know that there are ways to make them more achievable. Here are just a few.

Make Choices That Align With Your Values

According to Wells Fargo, 94% of people said they want to start making choices that align with their values. But how do you go about that?

In an article on his website, personal finance expert Ramit Sethi suggests figuring out your “money dials.” These are the things that get you excited about spending money — the things that truly bring you value and joy. For example:

Travel

Convenience

Experiences

Health/fitness

Freedom

Generosity

Relationships

Luxury

Self-improvement

Social status

Say you had $25,000 you could spend right now on any one of these categories. Which would get you the most excited? Whichever one you pick is likely related to your secret financial dream — and the one that you should prioritize (assuming all other financial obligations are covered).

Be More Intentional With Spending

The Wells Fargo survey found that 86% of people want to be more intentional with their spending. This is key if you want to achieve a major (secret) financial dream.

Say you want to buy a $1 million house. That might not seem achievable when you factor in everyday bills, mortgage interest rates and the like.

To make it more feasible, create a conscious spending plan. This plan is essentially a budget, but its goal is to prioritize the things that matter to you and automate everything else. Here’s a breakdown:

Set aside 50% to 60% (ideally) for fixed costs

Invest 10% of your take-home pay in a 401(k), Roth IRA or another retirement account

Save 5% to 10% of your income for short-term goals and emergencies

Set aside 20% to 35% of your take-home pay for guilt-free spending (so you can enjoy your life today)

If your goal is to buy that house, the “guilt-free” spending category could easily transform into another savings category — but this time for your dream home. Try putting your savings in a high-yield savings account or certificate of deposit (if you don’t need the money right away). You’ll typically get the best rates that way.

Talk To Someone You Trust

Many people keep their financial dreams a secret even from their closest friends and family. But if you want to achieve yours, one method is to breach the topic with someone you trust not to judge you for those dreams. You’d be surprised at how quickly open communication can cut through the shame or uncertainty and help you along the path to success.

“Money secrets can sabotage everything from retirement planning to credit scores. But beyond the dollars and cents, it creates emotional distance and resentment,” said Melissa Murphy Pavone, CFP®, CDFA®, founder at Mindful Divorce Partners. “When couples can’t openly talk about money, they can’t plan for the future together — and that leads to a breakdown in collaboration, shared goals and ultimately trust.”

But when you can talk about your dreams, you can start finding ways to work on achieving them — together.

Get Personalized Advice

According to the Wells Fargo survey, most people (86%) are tired of hearing common advice like:

Eat at home to save money

Cut back on the cafe

Get a side hustle to earn more

It’s not that this advice is necessarily bad. It simply doesn’t work for everyone. To help make your financial dreams a reality, consider speaking with a financial advisor. This route isn’t for everyone, but it could help you get closer to what you truly want.

