US Markets

Wells Fargo names Scott Powell as COO

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Wells Fargo & Co on Monday named Scott Powell chief operating officer, effective Dec. 9.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N on Monday named Scott Powell chief operating officer, effective Dec. 9.

Powell most recently was chief executive officer of Santander Holdings USA Inc as well as of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc SC.N.

The COO position has been vacant at the bank since October 2016, when Tim Sloan was promoted as CEO.

Powell will report directly to CEO Charles Scharf, who took over the top job in October.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular