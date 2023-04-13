US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo names Saul Van Beurden as CEO for consumer banking unit

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

April 13, 2023 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement, background

April 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N has named Saul Van Beurden as the chief executive officer of its consumer and small business banking (CSBB) unit, effective May 15, it said on Thursday.

Beurden will continue to report to the bank's CEO Charlie Scharf. A former JPMorgan Chase JPM.N executive, Beurden joined Wells Fargo in 2019 and has a vast experience in retail banking.

He takes over the role from Wells Fargo veteran Mary Mack after she retires this summer.

Mack took over the helm at the CSBB unit in 2017 and has led the company's retail branch network. She has also held leadership positions in brokerage, retail banking, corporate and commercial banking and investment banking in her career spanning nearly four decades.

CSBB helps provide financial services to about 64 million consumer banking and lending customers and over three million small business customers.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.