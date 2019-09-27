Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO

Adds details, shares

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N on Friday named Charles Scharf, the chief executive officer of Bank of New York Mellon BK.N, to its top job.

Wells Fargo interim CEO Allen Parker will continue to serve in the role until Scharf joins on Oct. 21, the bank said.

Parker, 64, was thrust into the position in March when former CEO Tim Sloan resigned abruptly, saying pressure from politicians and regulators had become a distraction in running the scandal-plagued bank.

Scharf, also former Visa Inc VISA.O CEO, serves on the board of Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

Shares of Wells Fargo were up nearly 1% at $49.31 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.