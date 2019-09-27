Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N on Friday named Charles Scharf, the chief executive officer of Bank of New York Mellon BK.N, to its top job.

Wells Fargo's interim CEO, Allen Parker, will continue to serve in the role until Scharf joins on Oct. 21, the bank said.

