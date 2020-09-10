Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.37, the dividend yield is 9.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERC was $11.37, representing a -14.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.35 and a 63.83% increase over the 52 week low of $6.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

