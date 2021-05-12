Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.77, the dividend yield is 8.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERC was $12.77, representing a -6.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.63 and a 32.97% increase over the 52 week low of $9.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

