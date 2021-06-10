Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.83% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.96, the dividend yield is 8.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERC was $12.96, representing a -4.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.63 and a 22.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.56.

