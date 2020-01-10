Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2020

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.099 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERC was $12.89, representing a -0.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.99 and a 11.51% increase over the 52 week low of $11.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

