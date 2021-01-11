Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 12, 2021

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.092 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERC was $12.27, representing a -8.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.35 and a 76.8% increase over the 52 week low of $6.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

