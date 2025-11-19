Wells Fargo Maintains Zymeworks (ZYME) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Zymeworks (NasdaqGS:ZYME) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zymeworks is $24.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of $22.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zymeworks is 148MM, an increase of 10.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.15%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 79,835K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 22,970K shares representing 30.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,711K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,939K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 41.15% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,706K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares , representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,091K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing an increase of 39.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 62.24% over the last quarter.

