Wells Fargo Maintains XPO Logistics (XPO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPO Logistics is $47.16. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 43.44% from its latest reported closing price of $32.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XPO Logistics is $7,684MM, a decrease of 0.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 576K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 14.27% over the last quarter.

PHASX - MidCap Growth Fund III R-1 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sandy Spring Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 1,327.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 95.19% over the last quarter.

Cercano Management holds 623K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO Logistics. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.21%, a decrease of 16.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.29% to 121,446K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

XPO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

See all XPO Logistics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.