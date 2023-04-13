Wells Fargo Maintains Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is $121.69. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from its latest reported closing price of $106.06.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is $5,253MM, an increase of 39.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPLG - SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Portman Square Capital LLP holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 20.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 99.59% over the last quarter.

Tsfg holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 7.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.17%, an increase of 63.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.15% to 94,740K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

