Wells Fargo Maintains Webster Financial (WBS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is $59.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 54.51% from its latest reported closing price of $38.62.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is $2,466MM, a decrease of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 0.85% over the last quarter.

PZVSX - Pzena Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 57K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 24.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 2.58% over the last quarter.

XMVM - Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 538K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing a decrease of 43.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 20.87% over the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 8.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 970 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.29%, a decrease of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 183,617K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Webster Financial Background Information

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

