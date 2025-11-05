Wells Fargo Maintains Waters (WAT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Waters (NYSE:WAT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.13% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waters is $367.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $318.15 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.13% from its latest reported closing price of $371.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,291MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.22%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 68,166K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,021K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing an increase of 23.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,608K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,690K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares , representing an increase of 30.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 81.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,917K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 13.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,689K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 13.89% over the last quarter.

