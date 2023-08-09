Wells Fargo Maintains Walmart (WMT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.69% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walmart is 174.60. The forecasts range from a low of 160.59 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.69% from its latest reported closing price of 160.65.

The projected annual revenue for Walmart is 629,089MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.65%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 1,019,212K shares. The put/call ratio of WMT is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,741K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 2.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,723K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,628K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,105K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,855K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 21,878K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,446K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,456K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,489K shares, representing a decrease of 30.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Walmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

