Wells Fargo Maintains W.R. Berkley (WRB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.01% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for W.R. Berkley is 77.06. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.01% from its latest reported closing price of 61.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W.R. Berkley is 12,092MM, an increase of 8.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

W.R. Berkley Declares $0.11 Dividend

On June 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 26, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $61.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1396 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.R. Berkley. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.22%, a decrease of 23.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.96% to 209,214K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 7,284K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,629K shares, representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,714K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,402K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,370K shares, representing a decrease of 30.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 57.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,134K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 19.59% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 4,842K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 25.30% over the last quarter.

W.R. Berkley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.