Wells Fargo Maintains Voya Financial (VOYA) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Voya Financial with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.29% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is $86.77. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.29% from its latest reported closing price of $71.54.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is $6,704MM, an increase of 13.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Westpac Banking holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 339K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 69.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 227.36% over the last quarter.

Walleye Trading holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 597.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 86.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 137,532K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYA is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Voya Financial Background Information

Voya Financial, Inc. helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings - to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible - one person, one family, one institution at a time - Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®. Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' on the Disability Equality Index.

