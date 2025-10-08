Wells Fargo Maintains Voya Financial (VOYA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.31% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Voya Financial is $84.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.31% from its latest reported closing price of $75.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Voya Financial is 7,122MM, a decrease of 10.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 936 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA is 0.21%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 127,709K shares. The put/call ratio of VOYA is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,313K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,539K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,132K shares , representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 90.69% over the last quarter.

Kelly Financial Group holds 3,995K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,818K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,512K shares , representing a decrease of 44.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,661K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYA by 2.05% over the last quarter.

