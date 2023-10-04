Wells Fargo Maintains Visteon (VC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.89% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visteon is 175.05. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.89% from its latest reported closing price of 131.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is 4,034MM, a decrease of 0.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.28%, a decrease of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 35,800K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,246K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,446K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 843.75% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,025K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,017K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 876K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Visteon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.