Wells Fargo Maintains Visteon (VC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visteon is 174.68. The forecasts range from a low of 127.26 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.38% from its latest reported closing price of 141.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is 4,034MM, an increase of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 10.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.28%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 37,170K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,072K shares representing 10.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 35.77% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,485K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing a decrease of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,372K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,109K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 31.45% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 869K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Visteon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

See all Visteon regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.