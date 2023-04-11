Wells Fargo Maintains Visteon (VC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visteon is $177.87. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.95% from its latest reported closing price of $145.86.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is $4,034MM, an increase of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSFOX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2065 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 44K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Schubert & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Disciplined Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 11.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.28%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 36,781K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Visteon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative automotive electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform, and wireless battery management systems. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries.

