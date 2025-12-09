Wells Fargo Maintains Visteon (VC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Visteon (NasdaqGS:VC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Visteon is $135.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from its latest reported closing price of $99.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is 4,607MM, an increase of 22.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.18%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 38,241K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,992K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares , representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 7.85% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,344K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 28.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,157K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 86.21% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,147K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 3.76% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 950K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 30.34% over the last quarter.

