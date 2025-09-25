Wells Fargo Maintains Visteon (VC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Visteon (NasdaqGS:VC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.07% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Visteon is $130.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $153.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.07% from its latest reported closing price of $120.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Visteon is 4,607MM, an increase of 20.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visteon. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VC is 0.20%, an increase of 23.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 38,421K shares. The put/call ratio of VC is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,223K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 36.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,296K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares , representing an increase of 57.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VC by 172.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,165K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 91.19% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,057K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares , representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 32.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,002K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VC by 85.04% over the last quarter.

