Wells Fargo Maintains VF (VFC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of VF (NYSE:VFC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for VF is 28.75. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 56.69% from its latest reported closing price of 18.35.

The projected annual revenue for VF is 12,248MM, an increase of 5.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1273 funds or institutions reporting positions in VF. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.11%, a decrease of 27.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 402,144K shares. The put/call ratio of VFC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 77,021K shares representing 19.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,042K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 24,894K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,895K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 70.73% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 17,564K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,424K shares, representing an increase of 57.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 87.24% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,939K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,224K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 22.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,635K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. The Company's purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. The Company connects this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good.

Key filings for this company:

