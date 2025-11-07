Wells Fargo Maintains Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ventyx Biosciences (NasdaqGS:VTYX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.71% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ventyx Biosciences is $12.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 41.71% from its latest reported closing price of $8.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ventyx Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventyx Biosciences. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 20.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTYX is 0.06%, an increase of 154.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 46,982K shares. The put/call ratio of VTYX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,895K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing an increase of 28.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTYX by 122.76% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 4,536K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,100K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,397K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vestal Point Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

