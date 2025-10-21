Wells Fargo Maintains Valvoline (VVV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is $45.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.14% from its latest reported closing price of $35.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is 2,070MM, an increase of 22.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.25%, an increase of 20.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.44% to 171,385K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 10,384K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,651K shares , representing a decrease of 21.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,548K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing an increase of 78.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 32.97% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 4,777K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,141K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,093K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 0.38% over the last quarter.

