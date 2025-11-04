Wells Fargo Maintains Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt (VALE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VALE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.51% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $12.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.99 to a high of $14.43. The average price target represents an increase of 7.51% from its latest reported closing price of $11.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 44,955MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE is 0.35%, an increase of 15.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 909,820K shares. The put/call ratio of VALE is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 49,814K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,681K shares , representing an increase of 38.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 41.72% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 46,207K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,252K shares , representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 44,305K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,733K shares , representing an increase of 32.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 26.96% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 32,332K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing an increase of 97.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 5,545.96% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 28,880K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,209K shares , representing an increase of 47.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 70.14% over the last quarter.

