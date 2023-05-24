Wells Fargo Maintains Urban Outfitters (URBN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Outfitters is 29.33. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.03% from its latest reported closing price of 26.66.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Outfitters is 5,000MM, an increase of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Outfitters. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URBN is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 81,708K shares. The put/call ratio of URBN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 5,291K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,285K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 5,192K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 1.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,440K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,417K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 83.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,828K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URBN by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Urban Outfitters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a multinational lifestyle retail corporation headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It operates in the United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

