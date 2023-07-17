Wells Fargo Maintains Unum Group (UNM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is 52.28. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of 47.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is 12,368MM, an increase of 2.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1063 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNM is 0.24%, an increase of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 171,869K shares. The put/call ratio of UNM is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,769K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 7.81% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,727K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,958K shares, representing a decrease of 108.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 49.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,185K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,153K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,540K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 14.13% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,533K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,288K shares, representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Unum Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.