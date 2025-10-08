Wells Fargo Maintains Unum Group - Corporate Bond (UNMA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Unum Group - Corporate Bond (NYSE:UNMA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unum Group - Corporate Bond is $29.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.81 to a high of $35.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.81% from its latest reported closing price of $24.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group - Corporate Bond is 13,145MM, an increase of 1.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNMA is 0.39%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 2,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 14.29% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 465K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 2.30% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 214K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 7.00% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 162K shares. No change in the last quarter.

