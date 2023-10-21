Wells Fargo Maintains Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (UHS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:UHS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.84% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is 159.39. The forecasts range from a low of 143.42 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.84% from its latest reported closing price of 124.68.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is 14,095MM, an increase of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.22%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 70,943K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,686K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 19.02% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,265K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 1,032.73% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,960K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares, representing a decrease of 17.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 1,925K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Health Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

