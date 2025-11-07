Wells Fargo Maintains Uniti Group (UNIT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Uniti Group (NasdaqGS:UNIT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.78% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Uniti Group is $9.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.67. The average price target represents an increase of 42.78% from its latest reported closing price of $6.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Uniti Group is 1,221MM, a decrease of 24.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uniti Group. This is an decrease of 237 owner(s) or 39.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNIT is 0.08%, an increase of 13.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.26% to 106,739K shares. The put/call ratio of UNIT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,620K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,082K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 17.62% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,078K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 6.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,428K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 22.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,981K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares , representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 20.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,699K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 20.91% over the last quarter.

