Wells Fargo Maintains United States Cellular (USM) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Cellular is 27.20. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 57.77% from its latest reported closing price of 17.24.

The projected annual revenue for United States Cellular is 4,263MM, an increase of 2.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USM is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 16,455K shares. The put/call ratio of USM is 4.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,208K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,075K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 21.78% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 845K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 18.40% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 708K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 490K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 26.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USM by 3.88% over the last quarter.

United States Cellular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.

