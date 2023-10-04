Wells Fargo Maintains UMB Financial (UMBF) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.57% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is 78.34. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.57% from its latest reported closing price of 58.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is 1,535MM, an increase of 9.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.24.

UMB Financial Declares $0.38 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $58.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 2.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 11.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.19%, an increase of 11.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 52,798K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 5,682K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,710K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 30.13% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,597K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 86.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2,459.53% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,814K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 5.28% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,742K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 5.61% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,627K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 0.56% over the last quarter.

UMB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.