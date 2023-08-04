Wells Fargo Maintains UGI (UGI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of UGI (NYSE:UGI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.02% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for UGI is 38.76. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.02% from its latest reported closing price of 25.33.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is 9,136MM, a decrease of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1017 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 193,011K shares. The put/call ratio of UGI is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 8,147K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,925K shares, representing a decrease of 21.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,623K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,764K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 89.13% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 7,372K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,669K shares, representing a decrease of 17.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 23.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,502K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,373K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 11.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,465K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 10.27% over the last quarter.

UGI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

