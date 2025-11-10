Wells Fargo Maintains UDR (UDR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of UDR (NYSE:UDR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.31% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for UDR is $43.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from its latest reported closing price of $34.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is 1,777MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,107 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDR is 0.30%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.15% to 394,376K shares. The put/call ratio of UDR is 3.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 29,437K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cohen & Steers holds 26,088K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,523K shares , representing a decrease of 24.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 28.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,063K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,555K shares , representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,694K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,756K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,673K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,429K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.