Wells Fargo Maintains Triumph Financial (TFIN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Financial is $64.60. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of $55.00.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Financial is $470MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.81.

Triumph Financial Background Information

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

