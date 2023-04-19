Wells Fargo Maintains TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is $12.62. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 5.72% from its latest reported closing price of $11.94.

The projected annual revenue for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is $134MM, an increase of 12.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VPC - Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 4.33% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPVG is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.46% to 7,186K shares. The put/call ratio of TPVG is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

