Wells Fargo Maintains TripAdvisor (TRIP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TripAdvisor is 20.33. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.25% from its latest reported closing price of 16.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TripAdvisor is 1,748MM, an increase of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in TripAdvisor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.12%, a decrease of 16.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 113,165K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 7,822K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,324K shares, representing an increase of 19.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 29.30% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 5,700K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,500K shares, representing a decrease of 49.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 24.21% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 4,184K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares, representing an increase of 29.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 19.30% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,772K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares, representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 45.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,232K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 5.61% over the last quarter.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.