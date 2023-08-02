Wells Fargo Maintains Trinity Industries (TRN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trinity Industries is 27.80. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.01% from its latest reported closing price of 26.22.

The projected annual revenue for Trinity Industries is 2,943MM, an increase of 20.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

Trinity Industries Declares $0.26 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $26.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.30%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Industries. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.12%, a decrease of 20.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 85,193K shares. The put/call ratio of TRN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,501K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,812K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 30.73% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 7,712K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,937K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,032K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 21.21% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,477K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 24.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,505K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 22.57% over the last quarter.

Trinity Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Its rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group.

