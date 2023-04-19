Wells Fargo Maintains Trinity Capital (TRIN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trinity Capital is $14.13. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.71% from its latest reported closing price of $12.43.

The projected annual revenue for Trinity Capital is $160MM, an increase of 15.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.07.

Trinity Capital Declares $0.47 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $12.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.65%, the lowest has been 7.25%, and the highest has been 24.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.14 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

Trinity Capital Background Information

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term debt and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

