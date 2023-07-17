Wells Fargo Maintains Travelers Companies (TRV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.89% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is 200.62. The forecasts range from a low of 173.72 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.89% from its latest reported closing price of 165.95.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is 38,196MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.85.

Travelers Companies Declares $1.00 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.93 per share.

At the current share price of $165.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRV is 0.32%, a decrease of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 217,845K shares. The put/call ratio of TRV is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,058K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,387K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,187K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,637K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares, representing a decrease of 17.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 27.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,771K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,527K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Travelers Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.

