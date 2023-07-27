Wells Fargo Maintains TransUnion (TRU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.78% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is 82.92. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.78% from its latest reported closing price of 81.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is 3,879MM, an increase of 3.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

TransUnion Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $81.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.43%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 0.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.30%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 227,085K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 24,024K shares representing 12.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,101K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,742K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,668K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 5.55% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 10,151K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,612K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,864K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,246K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,305K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 7.34% over the last quarter.

TransUnion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.