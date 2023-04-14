Wells Fargo Maintains Trane Technologies (TT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies is $198.00. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from its latest reported closing price of $175.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies is $16,915MM, an increase of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IFP Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Benjamin F. Edwards holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

TLLVX - Large-Cap Value Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Comerica Securities holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SLCAX - Siit Large Cap Fund - holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 18.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 36.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 226,127K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Trane Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

See all Trane Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.