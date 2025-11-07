Wells Fargo Maintains Trade Desk (TTD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Trade Desk (NasdaqGM:TTD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.84% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is $72.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 67.84% from its latest reported closing price of $42.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is 2,855MM, an increase of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.27%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 403,085K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 29,115K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,703K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 77.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,416K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,314K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 18.21% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 13,657K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,747K shares , representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,315K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096K shares , representing an increase of 34.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 78.41% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,542K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 21.94% over the last quarter.

