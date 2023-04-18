Wells Fargo Maintains TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG Specialty Lending is $21.53. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.51% from its latest reported closing price of $18.17.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Specialty Lending is $400MM, an increase of 29.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.22.

TPG Specialty Lending Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $18.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.32%, the lowest has been 7.67%, and the highest has been 15.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.95 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Muzinich holds 305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Wealthstar Advisors holds 141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 4.17% over the last quarter.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A holds 11K shares.

D. E. Shaw holds 121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 44.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 46.97% over the last quarter.

Lgt Capital Partners holds 850K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 107,277.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Specialty Lending. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLX is 0.33%, a decrease of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 38,229K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. TSLX is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and an SEC registered investment adviser. TSLX leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with over $50 billion of assets under management.

