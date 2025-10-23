Wells Fargo Maintains Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.99% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is $566.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $505.00 to a high of $805.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.99% from its latest reported closing price of $571.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 48,792MM, an increase of 11.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.51%, an increase of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 387,653K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,136K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,913K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 25.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,716K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,627K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,579K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,061K shares , representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 36.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,154K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,138K shares , representing a decrease of 10.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 34.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,115K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,127K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 61.57% over the last quarter.

