Wells Fargo Maintains Tenable Holdings (TENB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is 48.30. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.33% from its latest reported closing price of 43.78.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is 835MM, an increase of 12.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.40%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 114,697K shares. The put/call ratio of TENB is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 4,265K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares, representing a decrease of 23.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 28.28% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,568K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 2.97% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,490K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,490K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 16.46% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,158K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares, representing a decrease of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Tenable Holdings Background Information

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

