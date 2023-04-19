Wells Fargo Maintains TCP Capital (TCPC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TCP Capital is $13.04. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 29.51% from its latest reported closing price of $10.07.

The projected annual revenue for TCP Capital is $196MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.63.

TCP Capital Declares $0.32 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $10.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.85%, the lowest has been 8.03%, and the highest has been 27.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.78 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nations Financial Group Inc holds 51K shares.

Van Eck Associates holds 785K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Financial Counselors holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 18.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 32.50% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 57.44% over the last quarter.

Muzinich holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCP Capital. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCPC is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 16,791K shares. The put/call ratio of TCPC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

BlackRock TCP Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a specialty nance company focused on direct lending to middle- market companies as well as small businesses. TCPC lends primarily to companies with established market positions, strong regional or national operations, dierentiated products and services and sustainable competitive advantages, investing across industries in which it has signiPcant knowledge and expertise. TCPC's investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. TCPC is a publicly-traded business development company, or BDC, regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by its advisor, Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

